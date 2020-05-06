Joseph Schaub, 99, died Wednesday, April 29 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Neillsville, WI on August 13, 1920, son of the late Michael and Anna (nee: Ewelt) Schaub.

During World War II, Joe proudly served in the 32nd Division of the Army and was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines in the Pacific Theater. On May 29, 1948 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Joe married the love of his life, Leone Gorski. They shared forty-five beautiful years together before Leone died on their anniversary in 1993. He was employed with the Drewco Corporation for over 25 years until his retirement in 1985. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed dancing, playing Sheepshead and Bingo with his friends, and jigsaw puzzles, of which he put hundreds back together.

Joe will be dearly missed by his sons, Gary (Mary) Schaub of The Villages, FL, Dr. Joseph (Diane) Schaub of Oak Creek; grandchildren, Mathew, Andrew, Justin (Katie), and Laura Schaub, Jim (Stephanie) Hupp, Jeff (Sarah) Hupp; great grandchildren, James and Jordan Hupp, Chloe and Evie Hupp; siblings, Philip Schaub, Dorothy Carpino; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his siblings, Polly Klema, Bernie (Martha) Schaub, and Adolph Schaub; sister-in-law, Barbara Schaub; brother-in-law, Harry Carpino.

Private family services will be held with interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living have been suggested.