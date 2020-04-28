Marvin Earl Bohlman, 90, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family,. Marv was born in Racine, October 18, 1929, son of the late Martin (Zip) and Cora (Nee: Halberstadt) Bohlman.

Marv was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1947”. On February 17, 1951, he married the love of his life Lucille MacFarland at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Marv proudly served in the United States Army 1948 – 1951. He was employed at Wisconsin Bell for 37-1/2 years, as a technician in special services, retiring in 1985. He was a member of Journey in Faith Church. Marv’s life was filled with love for music and singing, which began as a child. He was always in the church choir. Marv organized a battalion choir for the Chaplain’s Hour while in the army. Marv was a member of the Boys of 76 drum corps where he played the bugle. His love of music carried on in performances at Cardiac Capers, Racine, Showtimers, and a German tuba band, Fort Myers Florida. Marv is gone, but his music lives on.

His nickname was Marvelous Marv. He wintered in Ft. Myers Florida for 25 years, enjoyed shelling on the beaches and playing tennis. He loved the Packers, summer camping in Eagle River, WI at Anvil Lake. He loved traveling. Some of his travels included Germany, Austria, France, Spain, Greece and Turkey to name a few. He was past president of AAL Branch 6620, a member of American Legion Post 310, VFW Post 1391 and Telephone Pioneers.

He will be dearly missed by his loving daughters, Patti (Feller) Miller and Laura (Eric) Rinehart both of Racine; his two grandchildren, Jenilee (Eric) Gasparich of South Milwaukee, Heather Browand (Matt Hopper) of Katy, TX; his five great-grandchildren, Karder, Chloe, Madison, Reed, Hunter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by Lucille, his wife of 67 years, grandson Timothy Rinehart, his sisters Corrine (Robert) Jandl, Myrtle (Robert) Tussler, and brother Gene (Charlene) Bohlman.

Private funeral services will be held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Full Military Honors and Celebration of Marv’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Journey in Faith Church, 7330 Old Spring St., Mt Pleasant, WI 53406 are suggested.