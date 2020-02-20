Phillip A. Kildahl, 87, died Monday at his residence. He was born in Whitehall, WI, July 21, 1932, son of the late Einer and Olga (Nee: Foss) Kildahl

Phillip proudly served in the United States Air Force for over twenty years. He was employed with Belle City heating and Refrigeration for twenty years. He was a past member of Knights of Columbus and past member and secretary of T.R.E.A. In his spare time, Phil enjoyed remodeling projects, carpentry, electrical repairs, and golfing. He was always there to lend a helping hand and crack a joke

Survivors include his children, Mark Kildahl, Michelle (Jeff Poquette) Schmidt, Caroline (Chris) LaVassor, all of Racine, Jeanne (Pete) Rohlman of Kenosha; grandchildren, John (Tammy) Kildahl, Jennifer (Cyrus) Klingen, Craig, and Kaci Schmidt, Ryan (Alana) LaVassor, Jerrod (Patti) LaVassor, Benjamin, Madeline, and Samantha Rohlman; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Bridgewater; sister-in-law, Pat Kildahl; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Phil was also preceded in death by his former wife, Jo; son-in-law, Clifford Schmidt; siblings, Mildred (Jim) Briggs, Richard Kildahl, and Erling (Margrete) Kildahl

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove 53182 on Wednesday, February 26, 12 p.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.