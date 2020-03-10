Richard C. Roberts, “Dick”, 93, died Wednesday at his residence. He was born in Racine, December 18, 1926, to Charles and Isabelle (Nee: Drummond) Roberts.

Dick married Dorothy “Dorie” Dunham on October 13, 1951, at St. Rose Church. He retired from Lake Electric Motors in 1988 as a supervisor. He had been employed by several fractional horsepower motors companies throughout his life. He was an avid golfer and cribbage player spending many days enjoying these hobbies with his buddies. Dick was a WWII veteran having spent his active time as an M.P. in the

South Pacific from 1945-1947.

He is survived by sister-in-law, Mary Smith of St. Petersburg, FL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, William and George, and sister, Ruth Jakes.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11 a.m., at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Hope Safehouse, or St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested.

