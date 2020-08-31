Richard H. Ruston, 73, died on Saturday, August 15 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall in Union Grove, Wisconsin. He was born in Evanston, IL, February 5, 1947 son of the late Gilbert and Genevieve (Nee: Neidig) Ruston.

Richard proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Army. He moved from Racine to Silver City, New Mexico in 1978 where he was a master Mason, employed by Adobe Bricks for a number of years and self employed as a General Contractor for 20 years, until his retirement in 2007. He built his own adobe home where he enjoyed spending time with his friends who were his “second family”. He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist. He enjoyed woodworking, trains, and riding motorcycles. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and held a special place in his heart for his numerous cats and dogs over the years.

Surviving are his niece Elizabeth Snyder, his brother-in-law David Snyder, his cousins Steve Harris, Diane (Mike) Beening, Scott (Kandi) Franke, Karen (Jim) Herkless, Carol Thiel, goddaughter Molly Patrick, and extended family Joe & Pamela Patrick, Kirstie Olson, Annelies Brabant, and Joshua Hampleman, as well as many other relatives and close friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Ruston Snyder.

A private family graveside service with full military honors celebrating Richard’s life will be held Saturday. August 29, 2020, noon, at West Lawn Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Richard Ruston page, select services, and select live stream. Memorial contributions can be sent to the family or directly to Aurora at Home Hospice, H.O.P.E. Safehouse Animal Shelter, or CurePSP.