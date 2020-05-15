Robert “Bob” J. Larsen, 74, died on Sunday at home surrounding by family. He was born on February 15, 1946.

Bob was a Vietnam Veteran and proud supporter of the Second Amendment.

Bob leaves behind his wife, friend, and life long companion, Nancy whom he was married to for 52 years; two daughters, Keri Larsen-Berryhill, her husband Ricky Berryhill and their two children Darian Larsen and Ricky Jr; Lindsay Larsen and her children Dylan and Lyla Kenyon. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kira and his mother Mildred.

Interment will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Full Military Honors, in Union Grove, WI at a later date, yet to be determined.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

