RACINE – On Friday, employees from Generac Power systems volunteered their time and talents to bring a series of repairs and home improvement projects to the James A. Peterson Veteran Village. The effort was in partnership with the Racine affiliate of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin.

The James A. Peterson Veteran Village is led by Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) and houses military veterans who were previously homeless. Located at 1624 Yout Street in Racine, the compound consists of 15 tiny homes and the SC Johnson Community Center.

James A. Peterson Veteran Village

Tiny homes and community center

Each Veteran Village tiny home consists of a bed, small storage area, microwave, Keurig, refrigerator and a television. In addition to their individual living spaces, the SC Johnson Community Center includes full-access restrooms (including showers), laundry facilities, a full-sized kitchen, and a rec. room with a pool table, two televisions, and a comfortable lounge area.

Credit: Rob'd Arts Improvements Residents of the tiny homes in the James A. Peterson Veteran Village received assistance from almost two dozen employees of Generac Power Systems, led by Army veteran and Chief Operations Officer, Tom Pettit. Home improvement projects such as rebuilding wheelchair ramps at the many handicap-accessible homes and other home maintenance projects were accomplished during the five-hour event. Flowers and plants were planted in the freshly-mulched beds as well. Credit: Rob'd Arts

About Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin

Established in 2010, Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin is a statewide organization that supports its 37 local affiliates. Volunteers, board members and staff across the state are dedicated to helping low-income families through providing safe, decent and affordable housing.

About Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator – a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st-century electrical grid.

