William D. Thielen, 95, died Monday, April 20, at his residence surrounded by his family,. He was born in Racine, July 26, 1924, son of the late Matt and Emily (Nee: O’Connor) Thielen.

Bill proudly served in the United States Navy as Radioman 1 st Class on a PT Boat in the Pacific during WWII. On August 9, 1947, he married Mary Ellen Gotsche with whom he shared seventy-two beautiful years. He received his BA from UW-Madison and Master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee. Bill was employed as Director of Administration at J.I. Case Company for thirty-five years.

Bill was a former member of Bob Gall’s Church Singers and a funeral choir as he loved to sing. He served as past President of the Community Meal Program and was actively involved for many years with the St. Vincent De Paul Society, along with various other charities. An avid fisherman and golfer, he also enjoyed playing poker, schafskopf, or canasta with family and friends. Bill enjoyed his Honor Flight in 2011 with his daughter Jane. Most of all, Bill loved spending time with this family.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary; his children, Rev. Jeffrey Thielen of Racine, William (Maureen) Thielen Jr. of California, Jane (James) Daft, Barbara (Robert) Simon, John (Ruth) Thielen, Robert (Pamela) Thielen, Jennifer Thielen, all of Racine; his grandchildren, Andrew Daft, Eric (Cassie) Daft, Ryan Thielen, Matthew Thielen, Elliott Maynard, Ian Maynard, Erin (Chris) Scrivens, Jessica (Steve) Mele and great-grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles.

Private funeral services will be held with interment at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to your favorite charity have been suggested. In Bill’s honor, please extend a kind gesture to someone in need.

As Bill would say “God Bless.”

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.