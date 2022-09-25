RACINE — The classics – cars and motorcycles, that is – came out here Saturday afternoon.

The 3rd Annual Racine Veterans Center and Legacy Museum Bike and Car Show attracted more than 30 classic cars and custom motorcycles. This year’s event was expanded from the Veterans Center rear parking lot, 820 Main St., into Wisconsin Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets.

The afternoon’s visitors enjoyed live music, food and raffles. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefited Racine Area Veterans Inc. (RAVI).

Racine Veterans Center and Legacy Museum Bike and Car Show

Here’s a sampling of photos from the Bike and Car Show:

Classic Detroit iron at the 3rd Annual Racine Veterans Center and Legacy Museum Bike and Car Show. – Credit: Paul Holley This year’s show was expanded onto Wisconsin Avenue. – Credit: Paul Holley Muscle cars and much more were on display in the Veterans Center parking lot and along Wisconsin Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Paul Holley They don’t make ‘em like this anymore! A 1966 Dodge Polara – built in the USA. – Credit: Paul Holley

Events in Racine County

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.