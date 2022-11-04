RACINE — Racine Area Veterans Inc. (RAVI) and Racine Lutheran High School (RLHS) are joining forces to host a Veterans Day Ceremony at Memorial Hall, 72 7th St. The event will start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 and will include a variety of tributes and remarks.

The ceremony will include a proclamation declared by Mayor Cory Mason, the signing of the Armistice, guest speakers, March on the Colors presented by American Veterans Post 262, entertainment provided by Racine Unified choirs and other singers, and even a donation distribution from Racine Lutheran High School.

“We just take time to recognize our nation’s veterans,” said Matthew Gorbaty, veteran and RAVI event organizer.

Stew Feed on Veterans Day

In addition, a stew feed hosted by VFW Post 1391 will follow after the ceremony, for local area veterans to enjoy.

“For 80-something years, VFW Post 1391 has done a stew feed for the City of Racine on Veterans Day,” said Gorbaty.

In years past, the luncheon has taken place at the Foxhole Lounge/Legacy Museum, but in an effort to increase attendance, the two events honoring veterans will take place at one location.

The stew feed will begin around 11:30 a.m.

“The City of Racine has been extremely generous with the use of Festival Hall, Memorial Hall for veterans-specific events,” said Gorbaty. “We’re really appreciative of it.”

High School extends support

The event has received support from Racine Lutheran High School and its veterans’ program. Members of the program will be present at the ceremony to show their support to local veterans.

On Nov 4., the school is hosting a Sweatpants Day fundraiser as a way to raise funds in honor of Veterans Day, for the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW).

“As part of the RLHS dress code, students are not normally allowed to wear sweatpants. Occasionally we will hold a fundraiser where students can donate $5 to wear sweatpants on a specific day. The money raised from the sweatpants day will be used to purchase items from the Veteran Village Amazon Wish List,” said Krista Long of Development and Alumni Relations at RLHS.

The donations will be distributed to the nonprofit on Veterans Day.

“With the possibility of over 300 students and faculty participating, we hope to be able to purchase some bigger items, or multiple items, from that list,” said Long.

Reservations are not required for the event.

“I don’t want Racine residents to go to another town unless they want to, I want them to know that we have a ceremony here for them. The community is coming together for them (veterans),” said Gorbaty.

