Thursday, November 11, is Veterans Day. Whether you’re in Racine or Kenosha, there are plenty of ways to show your appreciation to veterans in your area.

1. Kenosha County Veterans Video

While the video is available for viewing on the Kenosha County YouTube channel, it will also air on Kenosha Community Media (Spectrum Cable Channel 14 and Kenosha Community Media) Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., for those who would prefer a more traditional viewing experience.

“Since Kenosha County was not able to host our annual Veterans Day Celebration and Stand-Down this year due to the pandemic, we are excited to present a half-hour video, sharing local veterans’ reflections on the day,” said Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Ali Nelson. “This video, recorded recently at the Heroes Café at Festival Foods, is a great acknowledgment of veterans across several generations and what they gave for our freedoms.”

2. Civil War Museum and Navy Club Ship 40 Veterans Day Celebration

Kenosha’s Civil War Museum will host a program commemorating Veterans Day. Veterans and active military duty personnel will receive free admission. The program, presented by Navy Club Ship 40, goes from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information, please call the Civil War Museum at (262) 653- 4141.

3. Veterans Day Beef Stew Dinner–Racine

A Veterans Day Service will be held at Memorial Hall, beginning at 10:15 a.m. Speakers include Reverend Marvin Hargrove and Keynote Speaker, Matt Gorbaty, MBA, Lt. Col. USMC (Ret.) among others. The service will end with Taps and Firing at 11:00 a.m.

The VFW Post 1391 is hosting a Stew Feed at the Racine Legacy Museum and Veterans Center, 820 Main St., at 12:00 p.m.

4. Veterans Day Beef Stew Dinner–Kenosha

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1865 will host Veterans Day activities at 6618 39th Ave., Kenosha. Ceremonies for Veterans and POW/MIA will take place beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by a beef stew dinner at 12:00 p.m. A flag retirement ceremony will conclude the event at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Dennis Eis at (760) 587-6442.

5. “Veterans Authors and Art Show”

Pollard Gallery & Gifts will host local veteran authors Richard Bell, Joe Campolo Jr., and Steven Tindall for a book signing, and an art show by resident artist Bruce McCurdy. Refreshments will be served. This event goes from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The gallery is located at 518 56th St. in Kenosha.

For more information, please contact Barb at (847) 354-0616 or Joann at joannbates.jb@gmail.com.

6. Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration

Join others in the community at Library Park, 711 59th Place, at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday for a special Veterans Day Celebration.

For more details, please contact Richard Bowker at (262) 694-1129.

7. Veterans Day Discounts and Meals

Take a veteran out for a meal. On Thursday, several businesses will be ready to honor our vets with discounted meals and free items. IHOP, Red Robin, Chili’s, Denny’s, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden and numerous others will be offering specials. Visit VAntage Point’s website for the complete list.

Also listed on the website are hair salons and retail establishments offering discounts for veterans. Great Clips and Sports Clips will offer discounted haircuts. Retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and Walgreens are listed with discounts.

8. Area school events

Several Racine and Kenosha area schools are having drive-by parades, receptions and flag ceremonies, and more to honor veterans. Please check your school websites for more information on these events.

