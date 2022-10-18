MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) and Gov. Tony Evers has announced early this October that Wisconsin will receive $3,293,695 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to expand the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

This cemetery is adjacent to the Wisconsin Veterans Home and the Southern Wisconsin Center. It is currently the fourth-busiest state veterans memorial cemetery in the United States and territories, averaging 1,300 to 1,500 services annually.

“Ensuring our veterans have an honorable and dignified resting place is important to commemorating their service and sacrifice,” said Gov. Evers. “This grant is an important investment to ensure loved ones and future generations can continue honoring the memories of Wisconsin veterans.”

Improvements to the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetary

The largest portion of the grant will go to adding 3,500 columbarium niches to the veterans memorial cemetery. The grant will also support landscaping and infrastructure expansions on approximately two acres of land. These improvements will help ensure adequate resources for future burial needs.

“The Wisconsin veterans cemeteries provide a beautiful and dignified final resting place for those who have served and their loved ones,” said WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar. “It’s so important we continually improve and maintain these treasured places for future generations.”

The WDVA operates three veterans memorial cemeteries located in King, Spooner, and Union Grove.

Veterans, spouses, and children may be eligible for burial or memorialization at Wisconsin veteran’s cemeteries. To determine eligibility, visit www.MyWisVets.com.

