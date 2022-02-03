Advertisements

RACINE – Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) has received a national Community Involvement Award sponsored by the National Roofing Contractors Association and CNA Insurance. The award was announced Wednesday during the International Roofing Expo in New Orleans.

VOW will use the $7,500 donation to acquire and develop a building near its Racine campus, 1624 Yout St., into a coffee house and general recreation center.

VOW serves at-risk veterans with the James A. Peterson Veterans Village of 15 tiny homes, a food pantry, community center and other programming. The nonprofit organization is developing a similar village and services in Milwaukee as well.

The Community Involvement Award honors charitable works performed by NRCA contractor members. Great Lakes Roofing Corp. of Germantown submitted its Helping Hands project that was conducted last August with VOW.

To learn more about the NCRA/CNA Community Involvement Award, visit the National Roofing Contractors Association.

About Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin began in 2013 as a simple group volunteer effort and has grown into a nationally-recognized organization that serves as model for other communities around the country. In 2017 the James A. Peterson Veterans Village consisting of 15 tiny homes was added to their program as well as a food market and trauma-informed programming. These services are free to veterans and VOW relies on community support. Visit the VOW website to learn more, or to donate to this 501(C)3 organization.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.