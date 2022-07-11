Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) is in need of food pantry donations. The nonprofit organization is sustained by the generosity of donations of food pantry items, monetary gifts, and the support of the Racine community. VOW aims to make a difference in the lives of at-risk Veteran households in every community across Wisconsin, especially in Racine.

There is a food market, a village of tiny homes, and trauma-informed programming in Racine, all provided by VOW. Food donations are not only supplying individuals receiving housing assistance through VOW, but also those living on their own and their surviving spouses.

Executive Director, Zach Zdroik, said he “wouldn’t say we are struggling, but the need is getting bigger.”

Veterans and their surviving spouses are taking advantage of the food market that is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon until 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays from noon until 7 p.m.

Due to inflation, Zdroik explained that under normal circumstances they “typically see 20 veterans a day, but now (are) seeing anywhere from 40 to 45 a day.”

The facility serves over 500 veterans a month and the demand for their services continues to increase. The community is now being called on to support these efforts.

Veterans Outreach Food Pantry donations needed

At this time, there is a large need for the following donations: Chunky soups

Hamburger Helper

Suddenly Salad

Pasta-Roni

Pasta salads

Chef Boyardee

Tuna

Canned meats

Jelly

Syrup

Pancake mixes

Off-brand items are absolutely accepted as well. At this time, they have enough canned corn and canned beans. While appreciative of all donations, these specific items are well-stocked in the pantry.

Donations can be dropped off at 1609 Yout St. in Racine. There is a drop-off box available 24 hours a day. Otherwise, larger donations can be made Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Looking for another way to donate? Visit their website to find out more ways you can help. Make a donation online or even check out how shopping on Amazon can benefit their nonprofit.

