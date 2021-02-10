The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) needs your help! Pleasant Point Senior Living and Kenosha Senior Living are hosting a veterans food drive on Thursday, February 18 to help fill the need.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations.

Pleasant Point Senior Living Center

8500 Corporate Dr.

Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406 Kenosha Senior Living

3109 – 30th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53144

The items needed:

Paper Products (like toilet paper & paper towels)

Tuna

Corned Beef Hash

Jelly

Canned Carrots, Chicken, Fruit, and Potatoes

Hamburger Helper-type items

Peanut Butter

Any other non-perishable food items

Monetary donations welcome!

In addition to the veterans food drive the VOW is offering a move-in credit (up to $300) at Pleasant Point and Kenosha Senior Living facilities until March 31st. Also, contact Debbie Townsley at 847-347-5887 for more information or any questions.

Pleasant Point Senior Living and Kenosha Senior Living provide loving, compassionate care in home-like settings. We have communities for both independent and assisted living to fit your lifestyle and needs.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s mission is to assist homeless and at-risk veterans strive for normalcy in life by providing food, clothing, shelter, and other basic human needs. Be A Hero To A Hero!

