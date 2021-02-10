The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin (VOW) needs your help! Pleasant Point Senior Living and Kenosha Senior Living are hosting a veterans food drive on Thursday, February 18 to help fill the need.
Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations.
Pleasant Point Senior Living Center
8500 Corporate Dr.
Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406
Kenosha Senior Living
3109 – 30th Ave.
Kenosha, WI 53144
The items needed:
- Paper Products (like toilet paper & paper towels)
- Tuna
- Corned Beef Hash
- Jelly
- Canned Carrots, Chicken, Fruit, and Potatoes
- Hamburger Helper-type items
- Peanut Butter
- Any other non-perishable food items
Monetary donations welcome!
In addition to the veterans food drive the VOW is offering a move-in credit (up to $300) at Pleasant Point and Kenosha Senior Living facilities until March 31st. Also, contact Debbie Townsley at 847-347-5887 for more information or any questions.
Pleasant Point Senior Living and Kenosha Senior Living provide loving, compassionate care in home-like settings. We have communities for both independent and assisted living to fit your lifestyle and needs.
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s mission is to assist homeless and at-risk veterans strive for normalcy in life by providing food, clothing, shelter, and other basic human needs. Be A Hero To A Hero!
