Vickie J. Jones, 66, died on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1954, in Bessemer, Alabama to the late Retha Pearl Hackworth Jones and the late Frank Jones.

Vickie received her bachelor’s degree in computer science BS in 1998. Since then, she became an entrepreneur. Vickie was intelligent, passionate, and very outspoken. She was a kindhearted person. She had a very strong will to make sure that her children and grandchildren were a part of her life. Vickie will always be remembered by all. Her spirit and love will always be with us forever and always for life.

She also leaves behind her son Jamelle Jones and four grandchildren Jarin Jones, Levo Clark, Dexter Jones, Myles Jones; three sisters Frankie Mayweather, Hope Jones, Sonja Carter; one brother Craig Jones; five nieces; six nephews and many family and friends. She joins her mother, her son Damion Jones and her daughter Lashanda Jones.

Services will be private.