SOMERS – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal collision here last Friday afternoon as Isaac A. Melendez, 52, of Kenosha.

According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, a northbound 2007 Subaru Forester, driven by Melendez, crossed over the curbed median into the southbound lanes of the 400 block of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and struck a 2021 Lincoln Navigator head-on.

The accident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. Melendez was transported via Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln Navigator, a 35-year-old man and his front-seat passenger, a 26-year-old woman also sustained severe injuries and were taken to Froedtert in Milwaukee. Both are expected to survive. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has not identified those individuals.

Highway 31 was temporarily closed Friday afternoon until the vehicles could be removed and the preliminary accident investigation completed. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5102.