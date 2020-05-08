With graduation season on hold, the Racine County Eye wants to keep this community celebration just that — open to the community.

So we’re planning on doing several online graduation galleries. Upload your child’s graduation photo and answer a few questions, we’ll take care of the rest. The cost is $10 per graduate to cover our labor costs, but we’ll also be donating 30 percent of the proceeds to a local charity.

BUY NOW

State officials will discuss the covid-19 response in a live press briefing held at 1:30 p.m. May 8.

Click here to see the live video.

  • Governor Tony Evers
  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor 
  • Arielle Tenor, BS, BSN, RN, Brown County

We need your help today to continue our COVID-19 coverage. 
Click here to make a donation

Denise Lockwood

denise@racinecountyeye.com

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.