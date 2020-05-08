State officials will discuss the covid-19 response in a live press briefing held at 1:30 p.m. May 8.

Governor Tony Evers

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

Arielle Tenor, BS, BSN, RN, Brown County

