With graduation season on hold, the Racine County Eye wants to keep this community celebration just that — open to the community.
So we’re planning on doing several online graduation galleries. Upload your child’s graduation photo and answer a few questions, we’ll take care of the rest. The cost is $10 per graduate to cover our labor costs, but we’ll also be donating 30 percent of the proceeds to a local charity.
State officials will discuss the covid-19 response in a live press briefing held at 1:30 p.m. May 8.
Click here to see the live video.
- Governor Tony Evers
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
- Arielle Tenor, BS, BSN, RN, Brown County
We need your help today to continue our COVID-19 coverage.
Click here to make a donation