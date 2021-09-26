The Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings football team used a 23-point second quarter on route to a 44-7 win over South Milwaukee at home on Friday night in Woodland Conference action.

Jaxon Raabe put the Vikings on the board first with a six yard touchdown run to grab a 7-0 lead. Micarian Williams and Kamarion Burbridge added on rushing touchdowns with successful two point conversions later in the quarter to grab the 23-0 lead.

Burbridge added on a four yard touchdown run in the third quarter before adding an one yard score in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 37-0. Keagan Pagel added the final score for the Vikings with a two yard touchdown later in the quarter before South Milwaukee added their lone score of the game with a 66-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring.

Raabe led the Vikings passing attack going 4-for-6 for 58 yards, while completing two passes to Brendan Lane for 31 yards. Wisconsin Lutheran had 283 yards on the ground including 100 yards from James Sutter and 79 yards from Burbridge.

Tony Jones led the Vikings’ defense with eight tackles, while Immanuel Williams had six. The Vikings forced three turnovers as Lane, Jones and Micah Koschnitzke all had interceptions in the win.

With the win, Wisconsin Lutheran improves to 4-3 on the season and are 2-2 in conference play. The Vikings take on Greenfield on the road as they look to improve their playoff chances.