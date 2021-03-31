Advertisements

CALEDONIA – The Village of Caledonia is suing the state to prevent two registered sex offenders from being placed in a rental property at 9901 Saratoga Drive.

The planned lawsuit, announced Tuesday, was unanimously approved by the Caledonia Village Board in a special meeting Monday evening.

At issue is the planned placement of Daniel R. Williams and Hung N. Tran, both 51. Each was convicted of sexual assault of children. Williams’ first conviction was in 1987. Tran’s first conviction was in 1984. As Chapter 980 sex offenders, they have been committed in state institutions for treatment.

A post-commitment plan for the men called for them to live in the Saratoga Drive residence starting April 9. After neighboring residents were notified by Caledonia Police of the plans last week, complaints were made to village and county officials. Among the concerns expressed was that the residence is within a few hundred feet of Jellystone Park and Resort, a privately-owned campground that includes a waterpark and family-oriented attractions.

State law prohibits sex offenders from living within 1,500 feet of places where children congregate, such as schools and parks.

Wisconsin law requires sex offenders who have completed prison sentences and treatment to be placed under supervision in the county where they were convicted. A committee, including Racine County staff, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, selected the Saratoga Drive site. The plan, which took 18 months to develop, was approved by the Circuit Court.

The Caledonia Village Board wants to put the plan on hold. In a statement before Monday’s vote, the board noted that it had “expressed its grave concerns” about the proposed placement site.