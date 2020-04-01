As authorized under Village Resolution No. 15-2020, the Village Clerk is changing polling locations for the 2020 Spring Election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be only two locations for in-person voting on April 7th . The Village Hall – 8811 Campus Drive, or Village Department of Public Works (DPW) – 8700 Campus Drive.

If you normally vote in person at Racine Assembly at 1325 Airline Road, you will vote at the DPW Building – 8700 Campus Drive.

All other Mount Pleasant electors will vote in person at Village Hall – 8811 Campus Drive.

As a reminder, voters can still request an absentee ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ through Thursday, April 2nd at 5 p.m. Voters are encouraged to use the Village Hall Drop Box to return absentee ballots; this is the simplest and safest method.

In-person absentee voting continues at Village Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday, April 2nd, and Friday, April 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. Please bring a photo ID.

If you have any questions regarding this matter please contact the Village Clerk at 262-664-7800.