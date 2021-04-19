The following is the agenda for the Village of Union Grove Village Board meeting on April 19 at 6 p.m.

  1. CALL TO ORDER BY VILLAGE CLERK
    • Appointment of temporary chairperson in the scheduled absence of the Village President.
  2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
  3. ROLL CALL
    If a quorum is not present, the meeting will automatically adjourn to the next regular meeting.
  4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF PRECEDING MEETINGS
  5. COMMENTS FROM PRE-REGISTERED CITIZENS
  6. CONSENT AGENDA
  7. DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ON ANY ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT
    AGENDA.
  8. UNFINISHED BUSINESS FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS
  9. NEW BUSINESS
    • Presentation of Racine County Economic Development Corporation 2020 Year-End Report and 2021 Contract Update – Laura Million, Deputy Director
    • Discussion and possible action on 2021 agreement with Racine County Economic Development Corporation, as recommended by Community Development Authority.
    • Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2021-03, amended Section 6-57(6) of the Village Code relating to Operators’ Licenses, as recommended by Administration Committee.
    • Discussion and possible action on a debt policy, as recommended by Finance Committee.
    • Discussion and possible action on a capitalization policy, as recommended by Finance Committee.
    • Discussion and possible action on Resolution 2021-06, setting forth the Relocation Order affecting property located at 1222 10th Ave. and 1024 10th Ave. in the Village of Union Grove.
    • Discussion and possible action on State/Municipal Agreement for sinkhole repairs at the intersection of STH 11 and New St.
  10. REPORTS OF VILLAGE OFFICERS
    • Village Administrator
    • Director of Public Works
  11. COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS PRESENT (LIMITED TO ITEMS ON THE MEETING
    AGENDA)
  12. ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING

