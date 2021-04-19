The following is the agenda for the Village of Union Grove Village Board meeting on April 19 at 6 p.m.

CALL TO ORDER BY VILLAGE CLERK Appointment of temporary chairperson in the scheduled absence of the Village President. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL

If a quorum is not present, the meeting will automatically adjourn to the next regular meeting. APPROVAL OF MINUTES OF PRECEDING MEETINGS Approval of minutes from the Village Board meeting on April 8, 2021.

Village Board Draft Minutes 2021.04.08 COMMENTS FROM PRE-REGISTERED CITIZENS CONSENT AGENDA Any item listed on the consent agenda may be removed at the request of any member of the Board. The request requires no second, is not discussed, and is not voted upon.

Presentation of accounts and other claims against the Village.

04.07.21 – 04.16.21 PAID INVOICE REPORT

Presentation of income and operating statements.

YTD Budget March 2021

YTD Budget March 2021 Committee reports. Administration Committee Building Board Community Development Authority Finance Committee Fire Commission Personnel Committee Plan Commission Police Commission Recreation & Parks Committee Water, Wastewater, Storm Water & Streets Committee

Rec & Parks Committee Minutes 2021.04.08

Library Board Minutes 2021.04.14

Finance Committee Draft Minutes 2021.04.15

DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ON ANY ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT

AGENDA. UNFINISHED BUSINESS FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS NEW BUSINESS Presentation of Racine County Economic Development Corporation 2020 Year-End Report and 2021 Contract Update – Laura Million, Deputy Director Discussion and possible action on 2021 agreement with Racine County Economic Development Corporation, as recommended by Community Development Authority. Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2021-03, amended Section 6-57(6) of the Village Code relating to Operators’ Licenses, as recommended by Administration Committee. Discussion and possible action on a debt policy, as recommended by Finance Committee. Discussion and possible action on a capitalization policy, as recommended by Finance Committee. Discussion and possible action on Resolution 2021-06, setting forth the Relocation Order affecting property located at 1222 10th Ave. and 1024 10th Ave. in the Village of Union Grove.

Discussion and possible action on State/Municipal Agreement for sinkhole repairs at the intersection of STH 11 and New St. REPORTS OF VILLAGE OFFICERS Village Administrator

Director of Public Works COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS PRESENT (LIMITED TO ITEMS ON THE MEETING

AGENDA) ADJOURNMENT OF MEETING

