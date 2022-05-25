The Village of Sturtevant is hosting its 4th annual Memorial Day Parade on May 28. The parade will start at 10 a.m. in the Village of Sturtevant. Community members, floats, and organizations will gather to honor and pay respects to the men and women who died while serving in the United States military.

The parade route will start at 86th Street. The congregation will travel to Buckingham Drive and then to Broadway Drive. From there the parade walkers and floats will head to 97th Street and to Hulda Drive. It will continue to 95th Street and end at South Park, 3209 95th St.

Sturtevant Memorial Day Parade participants

Memorial Day Parade attendees can expect to see the Racine County Harley Group, Putzmeister America, Friends and Neighbors of Robin Vos, Sturtevant Transmission and Auto Repair, CJW/Miller High Life Veterans, Sturtevant Youth Baseball, Adam Steen-Steen for US, Gateway Technical College Law Enforcement Academy, Hucke Ecteriors Inc, TMC Sewer and Drain-Tom Bower, Always Remember Mustang, First Student Bus Company, Kanasville Fire Department, South Shore Fire Department, Hiawatha Bar and Grill, SC Johnson, Bliffert Lumber, DPW Vehicles and other groups of Veterans.

Parade entry winners will be presented with an award.

Racine County Memorial Day Weekend information

