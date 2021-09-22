… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Ginny
Anderegg. She was born on April 18, 1926 and died on December 25, 2020.
Join and celebrate “Ginny’ on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
At 5p.m. Stories and Remembrances will be shared.
The gathering will take place at the Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Health Care Network are suggested.
For a full obituary, please visit here.