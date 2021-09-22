Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Ginny

Anderegg. She was born on April 18, 1926 and died on December 25, 2020.

Join and celebrate “Ginny’ on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

At 5p.m. Stories and Remembrances will be shared.

The gathering will take place at the Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Health Care Network are suggested.

For a full obituary, please visit here.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!