College of Lake County (CLC) will partner with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside (UW-Parkside) to present a virtual series of Shakespeare readings this summer. The acting company, made up of students from theatre departments of both institutions, will perform three plays on Sundays in June and July, starting with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, followed by Macbeth and Twelfth Night.

“We’ve been exploring other ways to keep our theatre students engaged and stay connected with the Lake County community,” said theatre department instructor and chair Craig Rich. “This partnership is a terrific collaboration to keep the arts alive this summer in a way that benefits both theatre students and community members who miss being in the audience.”

The students involved are hungry for action after theatre performances were recently canceled due to COVID-19. They will participate as designers, stage managers, assistant directors and actors in these

virtual performances.

“Having the opportunity to do theatre over the summer, given the circumstances, is such a wonderful

thing,” said Briana Livesay, CLC student from Wauconda. “We are lucky to have such an amazing team of directors and fellow actors. I feel as though everyone’s dedication to theatre, despite the socially distant situation, will shine through in our production.”

This joint effort further strengthens CLC’s relationship with UW-Parkside Theatre Arts department.

Many CLC theatre majors transfer there because of the natural transition between CLC’s hands-on

program and UW-Parkside’s company model. Both are focused on providing students with a high quality and accessible theatre education.

Register online at uwp.edu/rita to watch their Summer Shakes performances on Zoom:

A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Sunday, June 28 at 5 p.m.

Directed by CLC instructor Craig Rich

Macbeth on Sunday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

Directed by UW-Parkside and CLC instructor Brian Gill

Twelfth Night on Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m.

Directed by UW-Parkside instructor Fabrice Conte-Williamson