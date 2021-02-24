MADISON – Serve Wisconsin, the state’s commission for national and community service, is seeking to place 20 AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers In Service To America) members in nonprofits, schools, and government agencies working to end poverty due to racial disparities.

According to a Serve Wisconsin news release, the VISTA Members can help organizations with resource development, design or improve an organization’s programming, conduct a community asset and needs assessment, develop the support systems to recruit and manage volunteers, and more.

“According to the 2019 Race in the Heartland report, Wisconsin is ranked among the nation’s worst states for racial inequality, Jeanne Duffy, Serve Wisconsin executive director said in a news release. “AmeriCorps VISTA members can provide crucial support to nonprofits and government agencies working to address systemic inequality.”

Duffy added that Serve Wisconsin is specifically interested in assisting historically underfunded Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BICPOC)-led organizations for this initiative.

To learn more, please go to https://www.servewisconsin.wi.gov/vista and contact Jeanne Duffy at jeanne.duffy@wisconsin.gov or 608- 692-4121

To apply to be a host site, complete an application now.