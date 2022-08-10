RACINE — The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) want to help Racine residents to have a little fun on fall weeknights beginning at the end of October with adult volleyball and basketball teams. Registrations are being accepted beginning Aug. 22, until Sept. 23.

Adult volleyball details

There are three types of teams that can be added to either a competitive or recreational volleyball league: women’s, men’s and co-ed. An adult volleyball team consists of six players, on a first-come, first-served basis, in the league.

Team managers can submit a team registration form that includes contact information and signatures of each of the players along with a team fee of $425 to be paid at the PRCS office. Additional players may be added at any time for a $35 fee. The team registration form can be found online here or picked up in the PRCS office.

Volleyball league games will be held Monday through Thursday evenings, beginning Oct. 24.

Adult basketball details

A basketball team needs seven players to register and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Team managers can submit a team registration form that includes contact information and signatures of each of the players along with a team fee of $575, which can be paid at the PRCS office. Additional players may be added through Friday, Sept. 30, and again during mid-season registration, which is Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, for a $35 fee. The team registration form can be found online here or picked up in the PRCS office.

Basketball league play is on Thursday nights, beginning Oct. 27.

Additional information

Rules and regulations for all City of Racine sports leagues can be found by contacting PRCS.

The PRCS main office is in Room 127 of 800 Center St. with office hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can also be reached at ​​262-636-9131 or by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org. The City of Racine PRCS is also active on Facebook.

