MADISON — A class I voluntary recall has been issued – for both wholesale and retail stores – of flavored beef strips manufactured by Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis.

Included in this voluntary recall are products that were purchased on or before Oct. 19, 2022, and all vacuum-sealed packages (with various weights) that have inspection mark No. 74.

Included in this voluntary recall:

Hot Beef Strips

Regular Beef Strips

BBQ Beef Strips

Class 1 recall

The USDA has set the following parameters for the different recall classifications:

Class I — This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II — This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III — This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

This voluntary recall is labeled as a Class I recall. Evidence that was collected by state inspectors, during a routine inspection, showed that these “products may be adulterated,” according to a news release.

More information is available through the USDA’s website regarding recall classifications.

At the time of the news release, no illnesses had been reported from the listed products. The USDA urges consumers to contact their doctor immediately if they show signs or symptoms of foodborne illness.

The USDA is instructing the public to discard any products included in this recall. For further questions about the recall, contact Rick Kastenson with Harry Hansen Meat Service at 262-835-9510.

