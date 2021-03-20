The Volunteer Center of Racine County is hosting its annual Volunteer Recognition event online this year. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate volunteers by visiting the website here. Voting is also encouraged, once per category, for the most deserving volunteers.

Nominations for the Volunteer Recognition event are taking place until March 26, 2021. Nominees are limited to one category, but individuals nominating others may nominate as many volunteers as they wish.

Also, there is no cost to nominate a volunteer. The first five volunteers per category will be accepted. So, if you know of someone making a positive impact, honor them by recognizing them.

Nomination Categories

Nominate someone making a difference through these following categories:

Agriculture: Serves others (people, animals, earth) in the agricultural arena.

Serves others (people, animals, earth) in the agricultural arena. Arts & Culture: Demonstrates excellence in the area of arts and culture through volunteerism.

Demonstrates excellence in the area of arts and culture through volunteerism. Economic Development: Fosters community development and sustainability.

Fosters community development and sustainability. Education: Demonstrates a positive learning experience and impacts others with a commitment to education.

Demonstrates a positive learning experience and impacts others with a commitment to education. Environment: Betters our community by sustaining our natural surroundings and preserving our environment for the future.

Betters our community by sustaining our natural surroundings and preserving our environment for the future. Good Neighbor: Helps his/her neighbor or neighborhood and makes life in the area better.

Helps his/her neighbor or neighborhood and makes life in the area better. Health Services: Serves others by giving his or her time in the health serving arena.

Serves others by giving his or her time in the health serving arena. Heroic: Courageous volunteer actions in the midst of a traumatic or devastating event or situation.

Courageous volunteer actions in the midst of a traumatic or devastating event or situation. Human Service: Improves the quality of life for others in our community.

Improves the quality of life for others in our community. Senior: A person age 55 plus, who demonstrates excellence by giving of him/herself through volunteerism.

A person age 55 plus, who demonstrates excellence by giving of him/herself through volunteerism. Veteran Award: A veteran who continues to serve his/her community and nation through service.

A veteran who continues to serve his/her community and nation through service. Youth: Youth who selflessly volunteer to better our community through service to an individual(s) or organization.

From these categories, one winner will be selected. Then the individual who wins will be presented at the online gala on Friday, April 23rd from Noon until 2 p.m.

How to Nominate Volunteers

To nominate a volunteer, go to the Volunteer of Racine County website here. Then, nominators should click on “Nominate a Volunteer” to download a nomination form. Complete the form and forward it to Michelle Ortwein by emailing mortwein@volunteerracine.org.

Nominations are due March 26, 2021 and the voting will take place from March 29 until April 2, 2021.

Honoring the Volunteers

Each candidate will receive a Volunteer Center of Racine County branded cap and mask. The winners will also receive a hat and mask. Further, they will be invited to attend next years’ gala with a guest, compliments of the Volunteer Center of Racine County.

Additionally, The Volunteer Center is also requesting Nomination and Event Sponsorships from local businesses.

So for more information, contact: Michelle Ortwein, Executive Director, 262-886-9612; mortwein@volunteerracine.org

