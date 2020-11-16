The Volunteer Center works to make Racine a first-rate town. We have done much of the proverbial “pivoting” recently, increasing our virtual volunteer efforts and altered the way in which we deliver services, but we feel strongly, that particularly in times like this, we should be pitching in and contributing.

What has changed? We now focus a lot more on the social aspect of volunteering. At first, that might seem counter intuitive because of the need for social distancing, but the “feel-good factor” of helping has a human connection- either working with other volunteers or getting to know clients personally. So, we have increased interactions – adding a phone call here or a note there to check in on clients, for example.

We have also increased virtual activities. For example, students, who need volunteer hours often for graduation, are picking up supplies to make door decorations for residents in senior housing, an activity they would have done with seniors but are now doing at home. We added delivery service to our signature MyRide program so that instead of taking seniors to run their errands, we ask them to order and pay for everything. Then we will pick up and deliver the items curbside. We continue to honor traditional days of service, such as Veterans Day, by changing it to be a drop off curbside food drive. Every day, we find a way.

One downturn we have experienced, like many other non-profits, was the inability to host fundraisers since they are generally face-to-face events. Our major fundraiser and extra special event, the Volunteer Recognition Event held in April (Volunteer Recognition month, FYI), was just such an activity. We canceled it and a second fundraiser, our 20th Anniversary Reunion Event, in September because of the pandemic.

Instead, we have created an online store with merchandise that has our new logo on it. We hope people take a look and order items that they can pick up from the Volunteer Center, or we can ship to them. Maybe they know of a friend or relative that volunteered with us? It would be wonderful if they would purchase something and have it sent to them!

To order, vist the Volunteer Center of Racine County website.

Thank you Racine for everything every one of you is doing!

Michelle Ortwein, Executive Director, Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc.

Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

Family Volunteer Day – November 21

http://www.pointsoflight.org/signature-events/family-volunteer-day

Family Volunteer Day is a day of service that demonstrates and celebrates the power of families who volunteer together, supporting their neighborhoods, communities, and the world.

International Volunteer Day – December 5

http://www.volunteeractioncounts.org/en/

On International Volunteer Day (IVD), we not only celebrate volunteerism in all its facets – but also pay special tribute to people’s participation in making a difference locally, nationally, and globally.

