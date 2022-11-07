Volunteers put up Kiwanis Holiday Lights display

RACINE — Dozens of community volunteers, including local Kiwanis clubs and members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), worked for several hours Saturday to put up the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights display. Following the completion of a few finishing touches, the lights will be flipped on for viewing later this month along the 2100 block of North Main Street in front of the Racine Zoo. Credit: Paul Holley

Credit: Paul Holley Credit: Paul Holley

Holidays & celebrations

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.