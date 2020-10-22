MADISON – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Wednesday announced the members of the newly formed Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities, which is chaired by Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison.

The group, consisting of four legislators and 28 community members, will focus on ways to address racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety, and law enforcement policies and standards. Vos announced plans to create the task force in the wake of civil unrest in Kenosha and other Wisconsin communities this summer.

“More than 100 people applied to be on the task force. After a month of interviews, we will now move forward with an unprecedented, community-focused group,” Vos said in a news release. “The membership represents a diversity of experiences, backgrounds, and geography of the state. I want to thank the legislators and community members for agreeing to be part of the task force.”

The first gathering of the task force will be an introductory meeting next Wednesday, October 28, at 1 p.m. in 412 East at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Task Force Members

In addition to Steineke and Stubbs, other legislators on the Task Force are: Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine, and Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee.

Citizen members of the Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities are:

Rev. Marcus Allen, Pastor, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Madison and U.S. Army Veteran

Rev. Yao Yang, Pastor, The Cross Church, Wausau, Joseph Project Leader and Executive Director of The Gospel TLC

Tehassi Hill, Chair, Oneida Nation

Ricardo Diaz, retired former Executive Director, United Community Center, Milwaukee

Rebecca Burrell, Activist, Entrepreneur, Singer/Songwriter

Pastor Jerome Smith, Greater Praise Church of God In Christ, Milwaukee, Joseph Project Leader

Marty Calderon, God Touch Ministry, Milwaukee

Dr. Jeremiah Holiday, Chief Academic Officer, Milwaukee Public Schools

Fred Royal, President, Milwaukee NAACP

Keetra Burnette, Director, Stakeholder Engagement, United Way of Dane County and Urban League of Greater Madison

Dr. Eve Hall, President and CEO, Milwaukee Urban League

Ossie Kendrix, President and CEO, African-American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

Theresa Jones, VP for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity, Children’s Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Damond Boatwright, Regional President, SSM Health

Linda Fair, Academic Advisor, Blackhawk Technical College

Veronica King, Instructor, Gateway Technical College Instructor and Former Department of Corrections Social Worker

Ted Nietzke, CEO, CESA 6 and Former West Bend School District Superintendent

Tory Lowe, Co-founder and CEO, Justice of Wisconsin

Pam Holmes, Retired Milwaukee Police Officer, President of the National Black Police Association- Wisconsin Chapter

Tony Gonzalez, Founder and Co-Chair, Toward One Wausau

Patrick Mitchell, Chief of Police, West Allis Police Department

Danilo Cardenas, Secretary/Treasurer, Milwaukee Police Association

Jim Palmer, Executive Director, Wisconsin Professional Police Association

Nate Dreckman – Grant County Sheriff

Pastor Dannie Evans, House of God Church, Janesville, WI and Former Probation and Parole Agent

Steven Roux, Rice Lake Police Chief

Wayne Strong, Retired Lieutenant, Madison Police Department

Wayne Strong, Retired Lieutenant, Madison Police Department Kalvin Barrett, Law Enforcement Instructor, Madison College

RELATED POSTS: State of the city address focuses on COVID-19, racial inequities and police reform