MADISON – Today, July 20, 2022, is the last day to register online or by mail to vote in the August 9 2022 Partisan Primary in Wisconsin. Voters may check their registration status by visiting MyVote.wi.gov. The website allows people to check that they are registered at their current address, find their polling place, see what is on the ballot, or request an absentee ballot.

Register by mail

Those who wish to register by mail need to do so today. Voters must include their registration form, proof of residence, and must be postmarked to your municipal clerk by today’s date. Download the voter Mail-in paper registration forms must be postmarked today or earlier. Forms may also be obtained by visiting the municipal clerk who is in charge of elections for your city, town, or village. Unsure of where to go? Find your Municipal Clerk online.

Register online

The deadline to Register to vote online is today. Those who are able to match their name, date of birth, Wisconsin Driver’s License or State ID number, and address with the Wisconsin DMV can register to vote online. Register by visiting the MyVote Wisconsin website.

Before starting the registration process, the website will confirm that you are not already registered to vote. You’ll enter your name and address to do so. If you are already registered, you’ll have the chance to update your name or the address on file for you. If you need to request an absentee ballot, visit Vote Absentee.

Other important dates

Date What’s happening July 26, 2022, possibly through Aug. 7, 2022 Deadline for In-Person Absentee

Office hours vary by municipality

Check MyVote or contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours. Aug. 4, 2022 @ 5 p.m. Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters Aug. 5, 2022 @ 5 p.m. Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office Aug. 5, 2022 @ 5 p.m. Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined and Military Aug. 9, 2022 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Register to Vote at Your Polling Place

Find your Polling Place here. Aug. 9, 2022 @ 5 p.m. Deadline for Hospitalized Voters

Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between Aug. 2-9, 2022 at 5 p.m. Aug. 9, 2022 @ 5 p.m. Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Military Aug. 9, 2022 @ 8 p.m. Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot

Must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 9, 2022. Important dates August 9 Election

