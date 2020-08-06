RACINE COUNTY – Voters in next Tuesday’s Wisconsin Partisan Primary, who don’t have a Wisconsin driver license or other forms of identification to show at the polls, can still get a Wisconsin ID from the state Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) But, you’ll have to hurry.

Check out our voter guide.

Gather the required documents, such as birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, and take it to the DMV office located at 9531 Rayne Road, Sturtevant. Hours are 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A photo ID document, or Wisconsin ID, will be sent via overnight that can be taken to the polls and used for voting.

If all documentation is not readily available, the Wisconsin ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV’s webpage explains the IDPP process. DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of charge.

DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information, or other election information can be found on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.