Walden III High School, a school in Racine Unified School District, and has been named a U.S. News Best High School. The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools. The schools considered are from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Of those schools, nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors. This included their performance on state assessments and how well these schools prepare students for college.

Walden serves grades 6th through 12th grade. They have a total of 340 students enrolled at their school located at 2340 Mohr Ave. Students attending Walden have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Walden III High School is 68%.

At Walden, the total minority enrollment is 42% and 44% of students are economically disadvantaged, according to U.S. News Best High School Rankings. For the 2022 rankings, Walden earned an Overall Score of 90.64 out of 100.

Additionally, RUSD’s Spokesperson states that graduation rates also factor into the ranking. In Wisconsin, Walden was ranked 43rd. Nationally, they were ranked #1670. These numbers concluded that Walden III was listed in the top 40 percent. All of their rankings from U.S. News Best High School Rankings include:

RUSD’s Communications Manager, Jonalee Kuhn, notes that Walden III tied for first at the state and national level for its graduation rate ranking. Take a deeper look at their scores online.

