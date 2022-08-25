Walden III is RUSD’s smallest school within the RUSD, but there’s no shortage of ways to get involved at the school or within the district. Unlike most schools, Walden III has a different approach to playing sports and clubs available. Nonetheless, if you attend their high school, joining their extracurricular activities is possible.

Check out what’s offered:

Extracurricular activities at Walden III

Sports

Walden III does not participate in the district’s competitive sports representing their own school. If you are a student looking to play competitively, Walden High School students compete in Athletic activities through their boundary school in the Racine Unified School District. This includes Park, Horlick and Case High Schools. However, they do have an esports team at their school. Learn more online.

Clubs

Walden III offers a few clubs to meet the needs of their students. The school offers:

Robotics

PTSA

Yearbook

Read more about the school’s offerings on its webpage.

Fine Arts

Shine bright on the stage at Walden III. Join the school’s choir, band or orchestra. Read more about the fine arts program on their website.

Get connected

The school’s activities director Dan Niespodziani can be contacted at daniel.niespodziani@rusd.org.

