RACINE COUNTY – Walgreens, a major pharmacy chain, on Tuesday became the latest business to offer an incentive to individuals who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The company announced that, effective immediately, anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccination at a Walgreens store will receive $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards. Those without a myWalgreens account can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card following their vaccination.

In addition, parents or guardians of eligible adolescents ages 12-15 who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem Walgreens Cash rewards on behalf of their minor children if they are myWalgreens members, or a $25 Walgreens gift card if not members.

“Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action. As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations,” the company stated in a news release.

Walgreens operates more than 9,000 retail locations in the U.S., Puerto and the Virgin Islands. Its Racine County locations include Racine, Mount Pleasant, Caledonia, Waterford and Burlington. Visit the online store locator: https://www.walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp?requestType=footer

COVID-19 vaccinations are widely accessible with walk-in appointments available at all Walgreens stores nationwide. Individuals can also continue to schedule appointments online, including same-day appointments, based on availability in their area, or by calling 1-800-Walgreens with options in both English and Spanish.