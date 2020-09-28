Advertisements

Nearly 400 walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kenosha and Racine Counties. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Kenosha and Racine Countieson Saturday, September 26th to ensure the health and safety for all involved in the event. The walk, chaired by Sue Kumorkewicz, Owner of Modern Cabinet Making, and Suzanne Maki, Community Liaison at Ridgewood Care Center, is projected to raise more than $50,000 to fund research and local services in Kenosha and Racine Counties including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “Even though COVID-19 changed how we walked this year, the Wisconsin community came out in full force with overwhelming participation on our local streets and neighborhoods. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create substantial challenges for people living with dementia, their families and caregivers. Donations are needed now more than ever to meet the skyrocketing demand for care and support services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association to local Wisconsin communities.

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31 at act.alz.org/wisconsin. Mail-in donations should be directed to our regional mail-processing hub:

Alzheimer's Association Attn: Kenosha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin Walk 7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100 Minneapolis, MN 55439

Statistics:

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease; 120,000 in Wisconsin

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Between the years 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146%.

More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias; 195,000 in Wisconsin

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

