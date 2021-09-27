The Alzheimer’s Association hosted its annual walk on September 25. COVID-19 put the event to halt in person last year. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. Walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s event at UW-Parkside, 930 Wood Rd.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s walk for Racine/Kenosha anticipates raising over $100,000. Fund will go to research and local services in Racine and Kenosha. This includes funding support groups, education, information, referral services, advocacy efforts, care, support, and a 24/7 Helpline- 800.272.3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.

Donations are still welcome. They will be accepted on behalf of Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Now through December 31, you can donate online by clicking here. Direct mail-in donations to our regional mail-processing hub:

Alzheimer’s Association

Attn: Kenosha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin Walk

7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100

Minneapolis, MN 55439

Alzheimer’s Statistics

Promise Garden Participants

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease; 120,000 in Wisconsin

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Between the years 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146%.

More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias; 196,000 in Wisconsin

About Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

About Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!