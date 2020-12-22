Racine County – The Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) is proud to welcome Wesley Walsh as the newest member of their financial specialty area, Business Lending Partners (BLP).

“Because of the historically low-interest rates on the loan programs we offer, 2020 has been one of the busiest years for our lending team,” said Jenny Trick, Executive Director of RCEDC. “Wes’s aptitude for navigating the world of commercial lending is outstanding and I am confident his evaluation skills, along with his high level of competence, will serve Wisconsin’s expanding business community well.”

Graduating in 2015 with Magna Cum Laude honors, Walsh earned a degree in Business Finance from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

For the past five years, Walsh built a commercial real estate loan portfolio of $60 million working as a business development officer at Tri-City National Bank in Milwaukee. Prior to his time in the Cream City, Walsh gained experience underwriting commercial real estate loans at Associated Bank in Green Bay, just 20 minutes north of where he grew up.

As part of BLP, Walsh will help facilitate community loans and grants to local businesses in Racine County. He will also navigate the SBA 504 loan program for growing Wisconsin businesses looking for long term, low-interest financing on real estate, equipment, and other fixed assets. Walsh said the main reason he pursued a position at RCEDC was his passion to help small businesses grow.

“I love the versatility this position provides,” said Walsh. “Not only will I enjoy continuing to assist businesses within my community, but I’ll be working in an organization that helps to grow the tax base and create jobs in Racine County.”

