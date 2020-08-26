Dear Governor Evers,

Two people are dead. Another was shot. This violence could have been prevented.

Last night, the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors asked for an additional 1,500 National Guard members for Kenosha tonight. I second that request and implore you to fulfill it. Without massive resources, violence will only escalate.

To the extent the Wisconsin National Guard is unable to fulfill the request of 1,500 additional troops tonight, I beg you to reconsider and accept President Trump’s offer of additional troops.

If your spokesperson’s statement about your refusal of federal assistance is accurate, it is disgusting and insulting. Asking for resources for COVID, but refusing assistance for Kenosha is unconscionable and a slap in the face to every resident of Kenosha. When your house is on fire, you do not refuse your neighbor’s hose to help douse the flames because you are also hungry.

Van Wanggaard

Two people are dead tonight in Kenosha because of Wisconsin’s inability to control the riots. That is more than have died of COVID in Kenosha County in 2 weeks. The economic damage of these riots greatly exceeds the economic damage of the last 5 months. Prioritizing COVID assistance over security assistance is the definition of misplaced priorities.

Wisconsin’s fourth-largest city is in crisis. Its very existence is in danger. We cannot let it devolve into Portland, Seattle, or Minneapolis. Please leave the mansion- see the devastation for yourself. Please provide 1,500 additional National Guard troops tonight. If you are unable, please accept the President’s offer. I assure you, it was made in good faith by people who care about Kenosha.



Sincerely,

Van Wanggaard

State Senator (R-Racine)