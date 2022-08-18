RACINE – Racine police are asking for the public’s help locating 26-year-old Montavius Dane. He is wanted for first degree intentional attempted homicide.
Montavius Dane
Dane is 5’8″ and 180 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him should not approach him.
Anyone with information about where Dane can be found is urged to contact Racine police investigators at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.
Racine County Eye will update this breaking story as information becomes available.
