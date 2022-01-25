With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Racine residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for resources available. In addition, in Racine County, the following locations are available as winter warming centers. These locations serve as temporary assistance.
It is important that Racine County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. A Wind Chill Warning advisement has been issued as of Jan. 25, 2022. It states that temperatures can reach 20 to 30 below zero.
The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less. Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Racine County Warming Centers
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Phone Number
|Raymond Village Hall
|2255 76th St., Franksville, WI 53126
|M–F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-835-4426
|Burlington Library
|166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, WI 53105
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Sun Noon – 4 p.m.
| 262-342-1130
|Burlington Senior Center
|
587 E. State St., Burlington, WI 53105
|Th–Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|262-716-0329
|Village of Rochester Library
|208 W. Spring St., Burlington, WI 53105
|M–Th 9:30 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Fri Closed
Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun 1 p.m.– 4 p.m.
262-534-3533
|Village of Union Grove Community Room
|925 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182
|
M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-878-1818
|Town of Norway Hall
|6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI 53185
|M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-895-6335
|Regency Mall
|5538 Durand Ave., Racine, WI 53406
|M–F 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sun 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|262-554-7903
|Target
|5300 Durand Ave., Racine, WI 53406
|M–Sat 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|262-554-6998
|Walmart Supercenter
|1901 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105
|Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m.
|262-767-9520
|Walmart Supercenter
|3049 Oakes Road, Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m.
|262-598-8702
|Graham Public Library Union Grove
|1215 Main St., Union Grove, WI 53182
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
262-878-2910
|Waterford Public Library
|101 N. River Road, Waterford, WI 53185
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
262-534-3988
|Malecki’s Piggly Wiggly
|5201 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406
Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
262-930-4540
|Racine County Human Services
|1717 Taylor Ave., Racine, WI 53403 (Please use North Entrance)
| M–F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-638-6312
|Cesar Chavez Community Center
|2221 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402
M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9454
|Racine Family YMCA –
Sealed Air Branch
|8501 Campus Dr., Mt. Pleasant,
WI 53406
|M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sat 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Sun 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|262-634-1994
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
|601 21st St., Racine, WI
53403
M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9236
|Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Community Center
|1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Drive, Racine, WI 53404
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9237
|Humble Park Community Center
|2200 Blaine Ave., Racine, WI
53405
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – noon
|262-636-9226
|Tyler-Domer Community Center
|2301 12th St., Racine, WI 53403
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – noon
|262-636-9415
|Racine Public Library
|75 7th St., Racine, WI 53403
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
262-636-9241
