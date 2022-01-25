With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Racine residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for resources available. In addition, in Racine County, the following locations are available as winter warming centers. These locations serve as temporary assistance.

It is important that Racine County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. A Wind Chill Warning advisement has been issued as of Jan. 25, 2022. It states that temperatures can reach 20 to 30 below zero.

The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less. Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racine County Warming Centers

Location Address Hours Phone Number Raymond Village Hall 2255 76th St., Franksville, WI 53126 M–F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-835-4426 Burlington Library 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, WI 53105 M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Sun Noon – 4 p.m. 262-342-1130





Burlington Senior Center

587 E. State St., Burlington, WI 53105 Th–Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 262-716-0329 Village of Rochester Library 208 W. Spring St., Burlington, WI 53105 M–Th 9:30 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.

Fri Closed

Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sun 1 p.m.– 4 p.m.

262-534-3533 Village of Union Grove Community Room 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182

M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-878-1818 Town of Norway Hall 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI 53185 M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-895-6335 Regency Mall 5538 Durand Ave., Racine, WI 53406 M–F 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 262-554-7903 Target 5300 Durand Ave., Racine, WI 53406 M–Sat 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sun 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 262-554-6998 Walmart Supercenter 1901 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105 Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m. 262-767-9520 Walmart Supercenter 3049 Oakes Road, Sturtevant, WI 53177 Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m. 262-598-8702 Graham Public Library Union Grove 1215 Main St., Union Grove, WI 53182 M–Th 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

262-878-2910 Waterford Public Library 101 N. River Road, Waterford, WI 53185 M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

262-534-3988 Malecki’s Piggly Wiggly 5201 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406



Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

262-930-4540 Racine County Human Services 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine, WI 53403 (Please use North Entrance) M–F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

262-638-6312 Cesar Chavez Community Center 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402

M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-636-9454 Racine Family YMCA –

Sealed Air Branch 8501 Campus Dr., Mt. Pleasant,

WI 53406 M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Sun 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. 262-634-1994

Dr. John Bryant Community Center 601 21st St., Racine, WI

53403

M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-636-9236 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Community Center 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Drive, Racine, WI 53404 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-636-9237 Humble Park Community Center 2200 Blaine Ave., Racine, WI

53405 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

F 9 a.m. – noon 262-636-9226 Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301 12th St., Racine, WI 53403 M–Th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

F 9 a.m. – noon 262-636-9415 Racine Public Library 75 7th St., Racine, WI 53403 M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

262-636-9241 Warming Centers in Racine County

Local News

The Racine County Eye is committed to sharing important weather updates. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter. Have a story idea? Reach out to Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.