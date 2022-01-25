With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Racine residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for resources available. In addition, in Racine County, the following locations are available as winter warming centers. These locations serve as temporary assistance.

It is important that Racine County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. A Wind Chill Warning advisement has been issued as of Jan. 25, 2022. It states that temperatures can reach 20 to 30 below zero.

The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less. Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racine County Warming Centers

LocationAddressHoursPhone Number
Raymond Village Hall2255 76th St., Franksville, WI 53126M–F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-835-4426
Burlington Library166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, WI 53105M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 Fri 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.
 Sat 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
 Sun Noon – 4 p.m. 		 262-342-1130


Burlington Senior Center 
587 E. State St., Burlington, WI 53105		Th–Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.262-716-0329
Village of Rochester Library208 W. Spring St., Burlington, WI 53105M–Th 9:30 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Fri Closed
Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun 1 p.m.– 4 p.m.
 262-534-3533
Village of Union Grove Community Room925 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182 
 M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.		 262-878-1818
Town of Norway Hall6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI 53185M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-895-6335
Regency Mall5538 Durand Ave., Racine, WI 53406M–F 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
 Sat 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 Sun 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.		262-554-7903
Target5300 Durand Ave., Racine, WI 53406M–Sat 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
 Sun 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.		262-554-6998
Walmart Supercenter1901 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m. 262-767-9520
Walmart Supercenter3049 Oakes Road, Sturtevant, WI 53177Daily 7 a.m. – 11p.m. 262-598-8702
Graham Public Library Union Grove1215 Main St., Union Grove, WI 53182M–Th 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
 262-878-2910
Waterford Public Library101 N. River Road, Waterford, WI 53185M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
 262-534-3988
 Malecki’s Piggly Wiggly5201 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406
 
 Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
 262-930-4540
Racine County Human Services1717 Taylor Ave., Racine, WI 53403 (Please use North Entrance)  M–F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
 262-638-6312
Cesar Chavez Community Center2221 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI 53402
 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.		262-636-9454
Racine Family YMCA – 
Sealed Air Branch		8501 Campus Dr., Mt. Pleasant, 
WI 53406		M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 Sat 6 a.m.– 4 p.m.
 Sun 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.		262-634-1994
Dr. John Bryant Community  Center601 21st St., Racine, WI
53403
 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.		 262-636-9236
Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Community Center1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
 Drive, Racine, WI 53404		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-636-9237
Humble Park Community Center2200 Blaine Ave., Racine, WI 
53405		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
 F 9 a.m. – noon		262-636-9226
Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301 12th St., Racine, WI 53403M–Th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
 F 9 a.m. – noon		262-636-9415
Racine Public Library  75 7th St., Racine, WI 53403M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
 262-636-9241
