RACINE, WI – Foster Youth Empowered, Racine Women For Racial Justice, and Restoration Ministries sponsored a march Tuesday night to protest the death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis man died of asphyxiation. Four Minneapolis police officers were charged in connection with his death.

Denise Lockwood

denise@racinecountyeye.com

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.