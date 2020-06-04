RACINE, WI – Foster Youth Empowered, Racine Women For Racial Justice, and Restoration Ministries sponsored a march Tuesday night to protest the death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis man died of asphyxiation. Four Minneapolis police officers were charged in connection with his death.
Denise Lockwood
Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News. More by Denise Lockwood