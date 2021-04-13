Racine’s coast is home to Lake Michigan. It’s the perfect spot to explore this summer, but that’s not the only place you’ll want to cross off your summer bucket list. In Southeastern Wisconsin, there are plenty of recreational water activities to do that will keep you busy and safe from COVID-19.

For those living in Racine County or those just passing through, there is access to boating, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and swimming. As the winter weather tucks behind us and nicer days approach, we’ve created a guide to help you unlock what Racine County has to offer.

Boating

Boating is among the favorite summer activities in Wisconsin. Racine County is home to multiple lakes and rivers, including a Great Lake. If you are a boat owner, it is important to register your boat. You can find information on how to do that here.

Wisconsin’s law requires those born on or after January 1, 1989, to pass a boater safety course and to carry a boater education card. So, if you fall into that category, take a course and earn a certificate of completion here.

Public Boat Launches in Racine County:

Fishing

The lakes and rivers of Wisconsin provide opportunities for water-based recreation, including fishing. Locations listed in the boating sections are also great places to fish in Racine County.

Obtaining your fishing licenses is important and must be done before going fishing. Click here to visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources page.

Additional fishing spots include:

Kayaking/Canoeing

Emma from the Racine County Eye kayaking in Racine County

The boating launches listed above are also spots to take your kayak. The following locations are additional places to kayak in Racine County. Katie Knoff from the Racine County Eye also writes about her favorite kayaking spot here.

Swimming

While Lake Michigan may be chilly, it’s a great place to cool off on a hot summer day. There’s also community aquatic centers that are great for all ages in Racine County.

For more summer activities and events happening in Racine County, check out the Racine County Eye Events Calendar by clicking here for details.

If you know of a great fishing spot or have something to share, don’t hesitate to do so. Contact Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com to express your concerns.