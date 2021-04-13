Story sponsored by LeCount Realty Group of Keller Williams Momentum
Racine’s coast is home to Lake Michigan. It’s the perfect spot to explore this summer, but that’s not the only place you’ll want to cross off your summer bucket list. In Southeastern Wisconsin, there are plenty of recreational water activities to do that will keep you busy and safe from COVID-19.
For those living in Racine County or those just passing through, there is access to boating, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and swimming. As the winter weather tucks behind us and nicer days approach, we’ve created a guide to help you unlock what Racine County has to offer.
Boating
Boating is among the favorite summer activities in Wisconsin. Racine County is home to multiple lakes and rivers, including a Great Lake. If you are a boat owner, it is important to register your boat. You can find information on how to do that here.
Wisconsin’s law requires those born on or after January 1, 1989, to pass a boater safety course and to carry a boater education card. So, if you fall into that category, take a course and earn a certificate of completion here.
Public Boat Launches in Racine County:
- Browns Lake: 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington located at Fischer Park
- Lake Michigan: 3 – Fifth St., Racine located at Pershing Park Boat Launch
- Fox River: 230 N. Milwaukee St., Waterford located at the River City Marina
- Tichigan Lake/Fox River: Bridge Road, Waterford (DNR launch)
- Wind Lake: South Wind Lake Road, Wind Lake (DNR launch)
- Huening Park: 313 North River St., Waterford
- Richard Bong State Recreation Area: 26313 Burlington Rd, Kansasville
- Electric motors only
- Racine Yacht Club: 1 Barker St.
- T-10 Sailboat Regatta: Lake Michigan
- Aug 19-22, 2021
Fishing
The lakes and rivers of Wisconsin provide opportunities for water-based recreation, including fishing. Locations listed in the boating sections are also great places to fish in Racine County.
Obtaining your fishing licenses is important and must be done before going fishing. Click here to visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources page.
Additional fishing spots include:
- Salmon-a-Rama
- July 10-July 18, 2021
- The Root River: click here for access spots
- The Fox River: Waterford, Rochester, and Burlington
- Lincoln Park: 2000 Dominic Drive
- First In Fishing Charters: Reef Point Marina Slip W4-34
Kayaking/Canoeing
The boating launches listed above are also spots to take your kayak. The following locations are additional places to kayak in Racine County. Katie Knoff from the Racine County Eye also writes about her favorite kayaking spot here.
- River Bend Nature Center: kayak/canoe rental available
- Root River Environmental Education Community Center: public launch and kayak/canoe rental available
- Richard Bong State Recreation Area: bring your own kayaks/canoe
Swimming
While Lake Michigan may be chilly, it’s a great place to cool off on a hot summer day. There’s also community aquatic centers that are great for all ages in Racine County.
- North Beach:100 Kewaunee Street
- Open, guarded swimming starting Saturday, June 6, 2021
- Lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Zoo Beach: adjacent to the Racine Zoo
- Unguarded swimming
- Samuel Myers Beach: corner of 11th Street & Pershing Park
- No lifeguards on duty
- Quarry Lake: 3533 Northwestern Avenue
- Brown’s Lake: 30327 Durand Ave
- SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center: 2800 Ohio St., Racine
- Burlington Community Aquatic Center: 394 Amanda St., Burlington
- Laurel Clark Fountain (Splashpad): Bottom of Sam Johnson Parkway
For more summer activities and events happening in Racine County, check out the Racine County Eye Events Calendar by clicking here for details.
