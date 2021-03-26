WATERFORD – Two Milwaukee men face carjacking and armed robbery charges after the Town of Waterford Police said they robbed a 67-year-old woman at gunpoint and fled with her car.

Hancel G. Matias-Rivera, 18, and Daniel O. Munoz, 21, face charges of armed carjacking and armed robbery following an incident Wednesday at the Waterford St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on Forrest Lane.

Waterford township police arrived at the thrift store about 11:53 a.m. They spoke with a woman, who said she saw two males loitering outside the building in black hoodies and wearing black face masks. She spotted them again inside when she was shopping, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.

When the woman left the building, one of the two men approached her and yelled, “Money, Money, Money,” followed by “Keys!” One of the men pulled a black pistol from his pocket, and the woman gave the man the keys to her car. She then ran into the store to get help. The car keys contained a religious symbol, she said.

The car, a brown 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, was equipped with a vehicle emergency support service, which allowed police to track the vehicle as it crossed into Oak Creek, then into West Allis, where West Allis Police spotted two men exiting a brown Malibu near the intersection of 93rd Street and Rogers Street and arrested them.

Advertise with the Racine County Eye https://racinecountyeye.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Page-sponsorship-970-x-250-banner-ad-sponsored-column_-1000-3-1.mp4

Munoz told police that the incident was “just random,” wrote Waterford Township Officer William Jeschke in the complaint. “Munoz advised that he was just hungry and didn’t want to walk home.”

Munoz told officers he used a BB gun to scare the woman into giving up her keys.

Police reportedly recovered the car, the keys, clothing and jewelry belonging to Matias-Rivera and Munoz, and three handguns: two 9 mm pistols and a 40-caliber pistol, an electric stun gun, and a knife, according to the complaint.

Both men could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the carjacking charge, as well as fines of up to $100,000. The armed robbery charge carries a similar penalty on conviction.

Munoz and Matias-Rivera remained in the Racine County Jail Friday evening, according to Racine County Sheriff’s records. Bond had been set for either party at $10,000 cash, according to circuit court records.

The two men are scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on April 1.