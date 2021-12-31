Waterford High School girls’ basketball head coach Dena Brechtl is looking for her team’s experience to help pave the way for Wolverines basketball. The Wolverines have nine juniors on the roster looking to take some steps this season after the team went 13-9 a season ago.

“We have a lot of juniors this year that were sophomores last year that are getting more minutes on varsity,” Brechtl said of her team. “They are getting used to that varsity pace, but we do have some good experience.”

Junior Megan Cornell leads the way for Waterford as she is averaging 8.9 points per game, while senior Emma Henningfield is averaging seven points per game. Henningfield is also the leading rebounder with 11.4 rebounds per game, while junior Madison Krueger leads in assists with 24.

Henningfield is the leading scorer coming back as she averaged 6.3 points per game last season, and also averaged seven rebounds per game last season.

“Emma is a senior for us, who played big minutes for us last season too,” Brechtl said. “She is a great leader for us and a strong kid around the basket.”

Waterford had a solid non-conference schedule this season facing off against Racine Prairie School, Greenfield, Oak Creek and Stoughton as the tough competition on the schedule.

“We lost a couple of close ones that would have been nice to get,” Brechtl said. “We have played some good minutes of basketball.”

With Union Grove being the leader each year in the Southern Lakes Conference, and teams like Westosha Central not too far behind, Brechtl just wants her team to keep going this season.

“We just gotta keep believing and there is no give up in Waterford basketball,” Brechtl said of her team. “We are always looking better come January.”

The Wolverines currently sit at 5-8 overall and are 3-2 in the Southern Lakes Conference. They will have non-conference action at home against Shoreland Lutheran and on the road against Milton this week before returning to conference action the rest of the season.

