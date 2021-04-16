WATERFORD – A Waterford man was in custody after starting a fire in his home following an argument with his wife here Thursday evening.

Wade Hotchkiss, 44, was charged with arson of building, arson of property, four counts of recklessly endangering safety, felony criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse related). He was being held in the Racine County Jail.

Waterford Fire and Rescue and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 215S. Water St., about 8:27 p.m. Thursday, on a report of a fire in the bathroom and bedroom. The home’s occupants – Hotchkiss, his wife and two children (ages 12 and 17) were safely outside.

When deputies asked Hotchkiss how the fire started, he responded that after an argument with his wife, he had started a basket of her clothing on fire, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The fire was started in the bedroom, which cause the carpet and bedroom door to catch fire.

Based on Hotchkiss’ statements and evidence collected at the scene, he was taken into custody and remained in the county jail Friday.