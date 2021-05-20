Matt Korman, a native of Waterford, WI, and sophomore on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater baseball team, was named to the D3baseball.com National Team of the Week for May 10-16, 2021.

Korman, an outfielder and designated hitter and graduate of Waterford Union High School, is the second Warhawk to be selected to the team in 2021, joining pitcher Matt O’Sullivan (Sugar Grove, Ill./Kaneland), who garnered the honor for his performance from March 22-28.

Korman batted 8-for-17 (.471 avg.) with three doubles, one home run, four walks, four runs scored and nine runs batted in to help the No. 3 Warhawks finish with a 4-1 record last week. His performance helped UW-Whitewater clinch a share of the WIAC regular season championship. Korman blasted a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs in Saturday’s first game against UW-Eau Claire, a 12-2 UW-W victory. He finished 2-for-3 with one RBI in the second game, a 14-4 Warhawk win. Korman closed the regular season Sunday with three hits, including one double, one run scored and three RBIs in UW-Whitewater’s 7-6 triumph at UW-Oshkosh in 13 innings. He enters the postseason with a league-best 53 RBIs.

UW-Whitewater plays in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship Presented by Culver’s this Friday at 10 a.m. at Prucha Field at Miller Stadium.

