The following is the agenda for the City of Racine Waterworks Commission meeting on March 16 at 4 p.m.

Roll Call

0132-21 Subject: Approval of Minutes for the February 17, 2021 Meeting

water minutes 02.17.21

0168-21 Subject: Bond Refinance Opportunity (Brad Viegut, Baird invited)

bond refinance opportunity

0162-21 Subject: Proposal from AECOM for 2021 Leak Detection Services

AECOM services agreement

0099-21 Subject: Proposal from CDM Smith for construction-related services for low lift pump project

vfd services proposal_2021-02-09

0163-21 Subject: Developers Agreement for Savannah Grove Subdivision in Mt. Pleasant (Sego Services)

developers agreement -sego services

0107-21 Subject: Presentation TID 5 Wisconn Valley Way Water Main (Braun Rd to CTH KR) Construction Review Services

map

construction review services

0186-21 Subject: Change Order No. 3 on Contract W-20-9, Washington Avenue Water Main Replacement, Globe Contractors, Inc. (Contractor)

co3 w.20.9

w.20.9 co3

0187-21 Subject: Request for Final Payment on Contract W-20-9, Washington Avenue Water Main Replacement, Globe Contractors, Inc.

final pay app w.20.9

w.20.9 final

0189-21 Subject: Request for Final Payment on Contract W-19-12, Summit Avenue Elevated Storage Tank Pumping Station, Staab Construction Corporation (Contractor)

w.19.12 final pmnt

0183-21 Subject: Bid Opening Results on Contract W-21-1, Perry Avenue Tank Roof Replacement

0145-21 Subject: Bid Opening Results on Contract W-21-4, Pavement Restoration

bid opening results w.21.4

0169-21 Subject: Bid Opening Results on Contract W-21-5, North Side Lead Service Replacements

w.21.5 bid opening memo

0170-21 Subject: Bid Opening Results on Contract W-21-6, South Side Lead Service Replacements

w.21.6 bid opening

Adjournment

