The following is the agenda for the City of Racine Waterworks Commission meeting on March 16 at 4 p.m.
Roll Call
0132-21 Subject: Approval of Minutes for the February 17, 2021 Meeting
0168-21 Subject: Bond Refinance Opportunity (Brad Viegut, Baird invited)
0162-21 Subject: Proposal from AECOM for 2021 Leak Detection Services
0099-21 Subject: Proposal from CDM Smith for construction-related services for low lift pump project
0163-21 Subject: Developers Agreement for Savannah Grove Subdivision in Mt. Pleasant (Sego Services)
0107-21 Subject: Presentation TID 5 Wisconn Valley Way Water Main (Braun Rd to CTH KR) Construction Review Services
0186-21 Subject: Change Order No. 3 on Contract W-20-9, Washington Avenue Water Main Replacement, Globe Contractors, Inc. (Contractor)
0187-21 Subject: Request for Final Payment on Contract W-20-9, Washington Avenue Water Main Replacement, Globe Contractors, Inc.
0189-21 Subject: Request for Final Payment on Contract W-19-12, Summit Avenue Elevated Storage Tank Pumping Station, Staab Construction Corporation (Contractor)
0183-21 Subject: Bid Opening Results on Contract W-21-1, Perry Avenue Tank Roof Replacement
0145-21 Subject: Bid Opening Results on Contract W-21-4, Pavement Restoration
0169-21 Subject: Bid Opening Results on Contract W-21-5, North Side Lead Service Replacements
0170-21 Subject: Bid Opening Results on Contract W-21-6, South Side Lead Service Replacements
Adjournment
